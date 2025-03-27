Report: Steelers Would Take Alabama QB First-Round
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at all quarterback options in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether Aaron Rodgers lands with them or not, they're expected to add a rookie this offseason, likely pairing them with another new-comer next offseason.
One name that has emerged is Alabama's Jalen Milroe. The athletic QB posted an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and has been an interesting name to watch for teams looking for a project. Pittsburgh may be one of them, and according to The Herd's Colin Cowherd, they could add him as early as the first round.
"I talked to an NFL exec last night, very well-connected, and this is a keep your head on a swivel, Aaron Rodgers. I’m told the Steelers really like Jalen Milroe. Twenty-first pick, first round," Cowherd said. "So if Aaron signs with Pittsburgh, it’s gonna become Kirk Cousins. They’re taking a quarterback. If the 21st pick, Milroe’s not taken, Pittsburgh is leaning now and taking him."
The Steelers met with Milroe at the Senior Bowl and then again at the NFL Combine. They took him out to dinner the night before his Pro Day, and now seem to have him on a short list of first-round candidates this NFL Draft.
It's still unknown if the Steelers would actually go with a quarterback 21st-overall. They have interest in prospects like Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, who will likely be there as well. They've also shown interest in other quarterbacks like Texas' Quinn Ewers and Ohio State's Will Howard.
If they're looking to make a splash at quarterback, though, and see Milroe as the player with the most upside, they'll add him. With comparisons to Lamar Jackson, it's hard not to be excited about the ceiling of a player like Milroe, but the Steelers would have to put plenty of work into him as a passer before he's ready to take over the NFL.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!