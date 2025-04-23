Former Steelers QB Wants to Join Scouting Department
The NFL draft is coming up quick, and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has the future of the team on the brain.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Footbahlin, Roethlisberger expressed interest in helping the team scout for players, citing that his unique experience and insight might be valuable as the team looks for new talent.
Roethlisberger knows that scouting is based on a player's vibes as much as anything else, describing that he would watch how a player behaves both on the field and on the bench. While he does not seem interested in a full-time role necessarily, he expressed that, "if the Steelers were to ask me, 'hey would you look at this, would you evaluate this? Walk me through what you see here.' I would love to do that."
"I would love to go to a game and watch it, like a live game. Like, I would just watch that player. Look at him when he comes off the field. Does he sit on the bench and pout? does he go sit down, is he throwing his hands up and blaming other people, or is he like, my bad?"
Roethlisberger was known throughout his career as a "draw it in the dirt" kind of quarterback. Maybe that would transition to the his eye for players who could do the same, or have the ability to be the team's next great quarterback - replacing the shoes Pittsburgh has yet to fill after he retired.
Roethlisberger also shared some kind words for two of the top draft picks for 2025, Jaxson Dart and Will Howard. Of Dart, the former QB said that he seems to have "gunslinger mentality", and of Howard, "I just think he's a winner." Whether he ends up scouting in the future or not, Roethlisberger's love for football's next generation is infectious.
