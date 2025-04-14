Steelers Meet With Former Alabama, Oregon WR
Adding wide receiver help in the NFL Draft remains a priority for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they tie up the loose ends with their skill position group.
According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Steelers have shown interest in Oregon's Traeshon Holden by recently conducting a virtual meeting with the 23-year-old.
A consensus four-star recruit out of Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, Holden committed to Nick Saban and Alabama as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.
As a freshman, he appeared in five games but did not record a reception while the Crimson Tide would go on to win the National Championship game over Ohio State.
In 2021, Holden hauled in 21 passes from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young for 239 yards and a touchdown across 15 contests. Alabama proceeded to lose against SEC rival Georgia in the national title game that year.
During his final year with the program in 2022, Holden finished with 25 receptions for 331 yards and six scores in 10 contests.
He transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2023 campaign, but was dismissed from the team that February following an arrest for felony unlawful use of a weapon, coercion and misdemeanor menacing.
Holden was reinstated that same month after charges were dropped, however, and he posted 37 catches for 452 yards and six touchdowns for the Ducks that fall.
As a senior this past season, he was second on the team in receiving yards with 718 while also logging 45 receptions and five scores.
Holden, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. A physical player with strong hands and some question marks surrounding his athleticism, he's expected to either fly off the board on Day 3.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!