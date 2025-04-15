Former Steelers CB Shares Plans After Retirement
Patrick Peterson, former star cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers, announced some ideas for how he plans to spend his time following an official retirement announcement.
"What's next for me? I want to hopefully get into the media world. Or find a way I can help the Cardinals win a championship, because I'm still missing my ring, too," Peterson noted in yesterday's press conference.
Though Peterson did not announce his specific intentions at this time, the 34-year-old plans to stay in the world of football following his impressive 13-season career, with a particular interest in sports media.
"I want to get into the media. I want to get behind the camera and be able to express my thoughts, input, being able to give the fans, the viewers something that they may not know about the game."
He currently hosts a podcast with his cousin, fellow former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden, further demonstrating his proclivity for media work into the future.
Though the cornerback was with the Steelers for just one season, it was his last, and a meaningful one. By his own account, Peterson has no further interest in playing, but still has a deep love for the sport and has so much more to offer the community.
Beginning with a standout rookie season, Peterson made eight consecutive Pro Bowls and finished his career as the active leader in NFL interceptions with 36. Over the course of his first five seasons, he also earned a spot on the first-team All-Pro list three times.
With his newfound free time, the former Steeler is enjoying his family, golfing with friends, and traveling, charging up his battery for a bright future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!