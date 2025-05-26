Former Steelers LB Begins Head Coaching Career
Former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Jarvis Jones is returning home and taking the head coaching job at his alma mater, Carver-Columbus High School, in Columbus, Ga.
“It definitely means a whole lot to us,” Jones told the audience during his announcement, per the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer's Mark Rice. “… Y’all know I love Carver to death. I want to thank the administration and athletic department for doing a great job of making this come true for me. Man, it’s a dream come true to me. I want to thank every last one of y’all for being here today. I know y’all will be a great support.”
After helping guide Carver-Columbus to a state title in 2007, Jones committed to USC and was a member of the program's 2009 signing class.
After his freshman year, however, he transferred to Georgia once the USC medical staff wouldn't clear him due to a spinal stenosis diagnosis.
After being cleared and redshirting during the 2010 campaign, Jones posted a combined 28 sacks and nine forced fumbles over his two years with the Bulldogs, winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and twice being named an All-American.
After declaring for the 2013 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected Jones in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick. He appeared in 14 games and made eight starts as a rookie, coming away with two sacks alongside 41 tackles, but would only suit up for seven contests in 2014 due to a wrist injury.
Jones would play in 29 contests over the following two seasons, logging three sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and 71 tackles in the process, though he'd leave Pittsburgh following the 2016 campaign after his fifth-year option was declined.
He signed with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2017 season, but he was released in early September that year with an injury settlement and would never appear in another NFL game.
Jones had worked as an assistant linebacker's coach and player connection coordinator for UGA before returning to Carver-Columbus.
