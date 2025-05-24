Steelers Blasted for Shocking Aaron Rodgers Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are less than a week away from Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and still don't have a starting quarterback. The question of Aaron Rodgers remains the most pressing one for the organization. Still, with each passing day, it's become clear how dependent they are on the veteran QB signing before the season begins.
For some analysts, the Steelers' incredibly patient approach is a problem. Fox Sports radio host Kelvin Washington recently discussed Rodgers' situation. The co-host of The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington was shocked that the Steelers would be willing to wait this long for Rodgers.
"I’m blown away," he said. "That an organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been one of the blue bloods, a historically well-run organization, would be this desperate for one in particular person who is 41 years old, best days behind him."
According to Washington, not only does it come off as desperate, but it also puts them in a similar position as some of the worst NFL franchises. He compared their handling of Rodgers' contract to the way teams like the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders handle business.
"They’re acting more like they’re not the Pittsburgh Steelers and more like the Jags (Jaguars), or the Panthers, or the Raiders, making a desperate move..." he said. "I genuinely have no idea what they're doing."
Its a fair point Washington brings up. This is the rare exception to the Steelers' usual method of free agency negotiations. Usually, they would move on from a player who wasn't interested in signing within the team's outlined window. They've completely abandoned that in their pursuit of Rodgers and validated Washington's criticism.
If Rodgers doesn't show up, 29-year-old Mason Rudolph will likely be the starting QB for the 2025 season with rookie Will Howard vying for snaps. The pressure remains high for the Steelers, especially on Head Coach Mike Tomlin or General Manager Omar Khan, to figure out the quarterback position immediately. The clock is ticking as the final days pass before OTAs begin, and the watch for Aaron Rodgers remains locked in a standstill.
