Could DK Metcalf Still Bring Russell Wilson to Steelers?
The Pittsburgh Steelers emphatically announced their arrival this week with a splash trade and subsequent extension for star wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, which may also have a bearing on the team's direction at quarterback.
Most of the buzz surrounding the Steelers early in the offseason had circled around them pushing for a Justin Fields return, though he slipped through their fingers upon joining the New York Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal.
Aaron Rodgers is the new talk of the town with Pittsburgh firmly in the mix for his services, though it's far from a guarantee that he'll join the team considering the New York Giants and, more notably, the Minnesota Vikings are also circling the waters.
Mason Rudolph's return provides the Steelers with a high-floor option who has plenty of experience and is familiar with the organization, but it would come as at least a mild surprise if he were to enter the 2025 campaign atop the depth chart.
Another potential answer at the position, as controversial as it may be, is turning back towards Russell Wilson.
Listen, it's impossible to gloss over the disaster that was Pittsburgh's final five games of the 2024 campaign with him behind center. What was once a promising season ended in ruin and universally called into question the franchise's entire operation.
At the same time though, the Steelers have ostensibly remained in contact with Wilson throughout the offseason while not slamming the door shut on a reunion, at least not publicly.
The Metcalf acquisition is not a sign that they definitively plan on bringing Wilson back, but it certainly doesn't hurt those odds either.
The two suited up from 2019 to 2021 together in Seattle, during which Metcalf hauled in 202 passes from Wilson for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The pair seemingly maintain a relationship too, with Wilson and his wife, Ciara, posing alongside Metcalf and his fiancee, Normani, whom they previously introduced to one another, at the Oscars Gold Party earlier this month ahead of the couple's engagement this week.
Additionally, Metcalf and Wilson's play styles complement one another flawlessly. Per Pro Football Focus, the former logged the fourth-most receiving yards in the NFL (489) on throws of 20+ yards this past season, while the latter had the highest completion rate (54.0%) of any signal caller with at least 10 attempts under that same criteria.
Pittsburgh didn't have Wilson in mind when bringing in Metcalf, but their connection is still an interesting wrinkle worth keeping an eye on.
