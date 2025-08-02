Former Steelers CB Finds New NFL Home
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace is headed to a new AFC team, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Wallace spent last season with the Denver Broncos after spending two years with the Steelers. The veteran, who just turned 30 years old, played in 31 games with 18 starts during his time in Pittsburgh. He recorded 86 tackles, six interceptions and 24 pass deflections.
Wallace is an undrafted free agent out of Alabama who started his career with the Buffalo Bills. In four years with the Bills, he ended up playing 52 games, all of which were starts. He collected 219 tackles, six interceptions and 30 pass deflections.
In seven seasons, he's recorded 333 tackles, 12 interceptions and 56 pass deflections.
Since moving on, the Steelers have gathered a new set of cornerbacks. This season, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay will man the outside, while Jalen Ramsey takes over on the inside. Brandin Echols and Cory Trice are set to be the backups, with Beanie Bishop looking to claim his spot behind Ramsey.
As for Wallace, he joins second-overall pick Travis Hunter in Jacksonville's secondary.
