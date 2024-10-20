Former Steelers QB Named Titans Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is taking over the Tennessee Titans. With Will Levis still dealing with a shoulder injury and coming into the weekend listed as questionable, the team has made the decision to go with the former Steeler in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports.
Rudolph, 29, is 8-4-1 as a starter in the NFL, all coming with the Steelers. He took over for Levis in Week 4 when the injury occured, leading Tennessee to their only victory this season. Levis returned after the bye week in Week 5 but continued to struggle and deal with the injury. Now, they'll turn back to Rudolph.
The former Steelers' third-round pick was viewed by many in Pittsburgh as the top option for the team in 2024. After taking over for Mitch Trubisky at the end of last season, Rudolph led the Steelers offense to their best stretch in nearly two years. He played so well, that the team decided to keep Kenny PIckett on the bench while Rudolph remained the starter in the playoffs.
With five interceptions this season, Levis could be on the hot seat. Rudolph has an opportunity to work with star receivers such as Tyler Boyd, Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, and could view this as another shot to earn the starting job.
Tennessee is 1-4 this season but not willing to give up on the year. After a big offense that included several splah moves, including hiring a new head coach, they could look at a new quarterback as a solution to keep their efforts alive as they approach the midway point of the year.
