Former Steelers QB Officially Wins Backup Job
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has officially earned his place on the Tennessee Titans depth chart, securing the backup job this season after the team traded their third option, Malik Willis, to the Green Bay Packers.
Rudolph went to Tennessee this offseason looking for a fresh start after leaving Pittsburgh. He wasn't guaranteed a backup job with the Titans and would have to compete with Willis throughout the summer. Ultimately, the team went with the former Steeler, sending Willis to Green Bay prior to the roster cut deadline.
Rudolph will backup Will Levis, who's entering his second NFL season and looks to be the next great young quarterback in Tennessee. Last season, he started nine games, throwing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions.
As for Rudolph, he's now 29 years old and holds a 8-4-1 record as a starter in the NFL. Last season, he stepped in for Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky and helped lead the Steelers to the playoffs, throwing for 719 yards and three touchdowns.
Throughout his career, he's thrown for 3,085 yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Steelers fans are still waiting on word about another former Steelers quarterback who's competing for a backup job. While Mitch Trubisky is the QB2 behind Josh Allen in Buffalo, Kenny Pickett is still competing for the backup spot behind Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.
After being traded to the Eagles this offseason, Pickett was expected to step in as the No. 2 on the depth chart. His lack of success in the preseason opened the door for a competition with third-stringer Tanner McKee, who shined a few times this summer.
Pickett is expected to claim the QB2 role for the Eagles, but with the official depth charts not coming out until next week, we'll wait and see if he actually did.
In Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson is expected to be the starter with Justin Fields as the backup. Kyle Allen will likely be the QB3 and there's a possibility John Rhys Plumlee brings his versatility to the practice squad.
