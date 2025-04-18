Former Steelers QB to Star in Documentary Series
A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will be featured in a new documentary series as he begins his head coaching career.
This week, BET Media announced that Michael Vick would be at the forefront of the SWAC Entertainment-produced show. It will focus on him officially taking over the Norfolk State football program, which is an HBCU located in his home state of Virginia.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Vick back to BET. Michael brought his first series to our network, and now we’re proud to join forces with him again—this time alongside our partners at SMAC—to tell a powerful new chapter of his story," said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development for BET Media Group. "From NFL legend to HBCU coach, Mike’s evolution is impactful, powerful, and inspiring. BET has always been a home for stories that celebrate growth, resilience, and Black excellence—and Mike’s return embodies all of that. We’re excited to spotlight this new chapter and shine a light on the heart, pride, and culture of HBCU athletics through his experience.”
Vick was hired by the program back in December. His only prior coaching experience came as an intern with the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp back in 2017 while also serving as a consultant for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2018.
Norfolk State has won nine games over its past three seasons and has not reached the FCS Playoffs since 2011.
Vick hired former Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin as his defense coordinator, who previously held that same role at Florida Memorial University.
As a player, Vick earned four trips to the Pro Bowl and was best known for his time spent as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, who chose him No. 1 overall out of Virginia Tech in the 2001 NFL Draft.
He was suspended indefinitely by the league in 2007 for his role in a dog-fighting ring, which also landed him in prison for 21 months.
After returning in 2009 and playing for both the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-2013) and New York Jets (2014), Vick signed with the Steelers in August 2015.
In five games for Pittsburgh that season, which was his last taste of action in the league, he threw for 371 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!