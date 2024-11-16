Former Steelers Rival Makes Bold Troy Polamalu Claim
PITTSBURGH -- A former Ravens defensive back had some choice words for his fellow defensive players when speaking on Josina Anderson's Undefinded podcast.
Earl Thomas name-dropped both former Raven Ed Reed and former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu while explaining why he could make a return to the NFL following his 2019 retirement.
“I know I still can play. ... Cause my opportunities were slim to none after I had that incident in Baltimore. ... It has to be a good atmosphere where coaches are going to go out there and let me play and communicate. I know the plays and the formations, just an atmosphere where they understand me. I’m still the best safety in the league. ... I would just know, I’m better than Ed Reed. I’m better than Troy Polamalu. ... I know a lot of Seattle fans would agree. I know for sure that 2013 team -we don’t win a Super Bowl without me," Thomas said.
Thomas has not played in the NFL since 2019, a season with the Ravens that saw him finish his career with a Pro Bowl invite. That being said, a 2019 article by the Athletic labelled him as "uncoachable", citing concerns about his behavior towards coaches and other players. A practice gaffe led to a intra-team fight that would lead to his release with three years remaining on his contract. According to the same article, the Texans attempted to sign Thomas before receiving objections from multiple members of the team.
Meanwhile, Polamalu is a Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
While Thomas was good, even one of the best of his time, the idea of pulling Reed and Polamalu into the argument hurts his case. Not only is he five years removed from the league, but also has shown to not change his behavior. He was also never quite as good as either of the players mentioned, so the argument falls apart completely.
