Steelers Could Lose Two Key Offensive Players vs. Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of a Week 11 bout with the Baltimore Ravens.
Running back Jaylen Warren (back) was limited after not participating on Thursday and is officially questionable to suit up against Baltimore.
Najee Harris (ankle) was a full go in practice over the past two days, however, so he'll likely earn a majority of the snaps and touches at the position this week.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/NIR - Resting Vest) did not practice once again on Friday afternoon and is doubtful to play.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), after registering as a full participant in each practice this week, did not receive a game designation and will make his long-awaited return at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday afternoon.
He has found himself among Pittsburgh's inactives for each of the past four games after suffering his injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. The 22-year-old has 2.5 sacks on nine total pressures this season, per Pro Football Focus, so he should provide a boost to the team's pass rush.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) began the week as a non-participant, though he bounced back in time to practice in full on Friday and not earn a game designation.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) did not practice throughout the week and was ruled out, which was the full expectation after he went down in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
Cornerback C.J. Henderson (neck) did not practice either of the last two days and was ruled out versus the Ravens. Fellow corner Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), who had his 21-day return window opened while remaining on injured reserve yesterday, was a full participant and is listed as questionable. Should he be activated, the Steelers will have to make a corresponding move on the 53-man roster in order to accommodate him.
Wide receiver Van Jefferson (quadricep) was a full participant for the first time this week and was not listed with a designation.