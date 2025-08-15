Analyst Floats Steelers Trade Rising Defender for Tyreek Hill
If the Pittsburgh Steelers were to make one final splash before the regular season begins, it feels like it would come at wide receiver.
Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin has drawn most of the attention at the position over recent weeks as a potential trade target for receiver-needy teams, but Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins has also become a name to watch.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that teams are monitoring Hill's availability, and there's reason to believe the Steelers have at least put out feelers after adopting an uber-aggressive approach in improving their roster this offseason.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski drew up a mock trade proposal that would send Hill to Pittsburgh for outside linebacker Nick Herbig as well as 2026 draft picks in the fourth and seventh rounds.
"By pairing Hill's blazing speed with Metcalf's physicality and Rodgers pulling the strings, the Steelers may have finally moved the needle and elevated their status as a legitimate contender," Sobleski wrote.
"For the Dolphins, the return won't be as good as adding a 28-year-old, five-time Pro Bowl safety. Miami can certainly demand more in a trade if the franchise is willing to eat a portion of Hill's upcoming bonus and/or base salary. Though the organization has already stated publicly it doesn't want to trade him, which hardens its negotiating stance."
Hill turned in one of the best seasons by a receiver in recent memory in 2023, finishing with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He regressed last season, however, with 959 yards and six scores while Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games due to injury.
The 31-year-old is under contract through 2026, and he also has three void years on his deal. Hill will carry a cap hit of $27,698,750 in 2025 and $51,898,750 next year, though $39.170 million in cap space could be opened up if he were to be released or traded with a post-June 1 designation next offseason.
Having Jack Sawyer could make it easier for the Steelers to rationalize trading Herbig. At the same time, though, he's flashed immense potential at just 23-years-old while logging 8 1/2 sacks across 30 games and also being under contract for two more years.
Pittsburgh already pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins this offseason, sending away Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, but a deal for Hill is a long shot at best.
Adding Hill to an offense that features Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth and Smith would make for an explosive unit, but the Steelers may be better off looking elsewhere for receiver help.
