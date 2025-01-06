Former Player Slams Steelers' George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- Following the Steelers fourth straight loss, blamed has been placed on nearly every facet of the team. From the coaching to the personnel, no group has been free of criticism.
The person who has received the most criticism has been wideout George Pickens, whose six targets notched him one reception for zero yards on the game.
One such critic is former NFL offensive guard Kyle Long, who now appears in various football media. One such show is "That Other Pregame Show", which airs each Sunday morning.
"It's been something I've been chewing on all year, that their most talented player is their most unpredictable player," Long said. "And in the biggest moments, in the biggest games with the brightest lights, George Pickens fails to show up. One reception, zero yards, two drops in a in a gotta-have-it game against a divisional opponent. It has been pull your hair out, frustrating all season long."
Long then spoke on the impact playing like that can have on a team.
"If you tell me that that doesn't have an impact on the rest of the team, you're dead wrong. " Long said. "Brock Vereen and I have been on teams together in the NFL where certain stars don't show up or they can't be counted on to behave a certain way. And that's no recipe for success in the National Football League."
The Steelers will have a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position this offseason, but a decision in regards to Pickens looms the season after. It seems like the Steelers could be in the market for multiple star wideouts this offseason after a lack of production this season. One of such stars could end up replacing Pickens as the top option in Pittsburgh.
