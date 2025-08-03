Free Agent WR Disses Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again involved in the revolving door of wideouts in free agency.
With the departure of George Pickens and the addition of DK Metcalf, the Steelers are once again in the hunt for another wideout that can help them be a more complete room.
One such player that was possibly on the Steelers radar has now scorned them as a possible destination for their future. Keenan Allen was a possible candidate for the Steelers to pick up before the season came around, but now Allen has made it clear he would not be interested in joining the Steelers for the coming season.
During a TikTok livestream that Allen hosted, the Steelers target brought up the Steelers and it was not in a positive note. Allen was asked about the possibility of joining the Steelers and firmly shut down the possibility.
"There’s two sides to the story. I mean, A-Rod being a quarterback, of course that interests you,” Allen said “But Pittsburgh? No. But hey, you never know,”
Allen is just one of a couple possible Steelers targets from this season. They have also looked at Gabe Davis and Terry McLaurin was a name that was floated as soon as he requested a trade. That being said, the mindset of Pittsburgh no longer being as desirable location is a recent trend that has caused issues for the Steelers when it comes to landing the talent that they want.
Another related example occurred after Pickens left the team, as his social media posts continued to diss Pittsburgh and the team on his way out.
The Steelers still have some time to fix their issues when it comes to their receivers, but the season is coming around quite quickly and they will need to address their depth beforehand.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!