Steelers Star Sends Message About George Pickens, DK Metcalf
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive has gone through another overhaul during this offseason, marking multiple seasons in a row where the offensive core of the team changes significantly.
However, it seems that the team has begun to gel early on in the offseason.
In an appearance by star tight end Pat Freiermuth on The Kaboly + Mack show, he spoke on how he saw the development of the offense since the end of the season and his outlook on the coming year. It is a particularly important year as George Pickens, Jaylen Warren and Calvin Austin will all be in contract years, making their performance this season vital for their future career success.
Freiermuth's outlook was mostly positive, but he was able to also recognize faults that held the team back the previous season.
"I've talked to [George Pickens] a decent amount this offseason. GP's a great guy, he's good to have in the locker room. Obviously, stuff happens on the field, but that's just part of football and being a competitor. He cares, he tries a lot, he works hard. He's a hell of a talent as well," Freiermuth said. "So having him and DK on the outside, obviously with me in the middle of the field, is gonna cause defense a lot of conflict...I know GP is ready to work with DK, and GP is never shy of competition, so he's gonna rely on DK for his advice and stuff like that. But GP's ready to roll for sure."
While none of the games preseason or otherwise have been played, Freiermuth's comments are an encouraging sign for things to come for the Steelers. They still will need to land a quarterback, but the rest of the lineup on the offensive side has shaped up quite well.
