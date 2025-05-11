George Pickens Blasts Steelers After Trade
PITTSBURGH — George Pickens is no longer with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but isn't afraid of showing how he really feels about his former team.
The Steelers traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7, along with a 2027 sixth round pick for a 2026 third round pick and a 2027 fifth round pick, ending a three-year stay with the franchise.
Pickens commented on the Steelers on a recent Instagram post and held nothing back in his critiques of the organization.
"They the cheapest organization," Pickens wrote. "Ain't no stacking year after year they gone let them [explicit] go too soon it's time."
Pickens has since deleted the remarks, but the screenshotted comment is circulating on social media.
Pickens played three seasons for Georgia, 2019-21, where he appeared in 24 games, making 90 catches for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.
His most important catch came in the National Championship vs. Alabama in 2022, making a 52-yard reception in the first quarter for a field goal in an eventual 33-18 win.
The Steelers took him No. 52 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and he would have a successful rookie season. He started 12 of 17 games, making 52 catches for 801 yards, 15.4 yards per reception, and four touchdowns, plus three rushes for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Pickens had his best season in 2023, starting 16 of 17 games for the Steelers, making 63 catches for 1,140 yards, NFL-leading 18.1 yards per reception, and five touchdowns.
He started 12 of 14 games in 2024 for Pittsburgh, with 59 catches for 900 yards, 15.3 yards per reception, and three touchdowns.
Pickens also had his best playoff performance in the 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Round, as he made five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
He finished his time with the Steelers making 40 starts in 48 games, 174 catches for 2,841 yards, 16.3 yards per reception, and 12 receiving touchdowns.
