George Pickens Finally Happy Without Steelers?
If his new teammate's comments are any indication, George Pickens sure seems glad to have moved on from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While speaking with reporters following the Dallas Cowboys' first day of OTAs, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb expressed his excitement about the opportunity to work alongside Pickens while making sure to emphasize how overjoyed he's appeared during his time with the team thus far.
“I knew who he was as a player, obviously just watching him with the Steelers and how passionate he is about the game, I think they kind of get it confused once you’re so passionate about something you’re willing to do anything for," Lamb said.
"As far as winning goes, and I mean just being happy in an organization, not saying he wasn’t, not saying that he was, but I mean you never know. He hasn’t stopped smiling since he got here, so I’ll start with that.”
Though Steelers general manager Omar Khan refrained from publicly declaring that Pickens was up for grabs before sending him to Dallas, it was always evident that the team's acquisition of DK Metcalf in March more or less made the former expendable entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Though Pittsburgh didn't unload Pickens until after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, it was still able to pluck a desirable package from the Cowboys in the form of a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder.
Those selections should help the organization craft a more complete roster down the line, and perhaps one or both of them will come into play next year if the Steelers plan on moving up the board for a potential franchise quarterback.
A change of scenery should be beneficial for Pickens, whose behavioral issues appeared to wear thin by the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh, and the dawn of a honeymoon period in Dallas comes as he embraces a much-needed fresh start.
The Steelers may miss Pickens' electrifying presence on the field, but they too have reasons to breathe a sigh of relief as they move on and enter a new era on the offensive side of the ball following a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign.
