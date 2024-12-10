Steelers WR George Pickens' Injury Worse Than Believed
After missing the first game of his three-year NFL career against the Cleveland Browns last week, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' hamstring injury appears likely to hold him out of the team's Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles as well.
During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he would characterize Pickens as "doubtful" for Sunday's game.
While Tomlin didn't completely shut the door on him recovering in time to be active and stated that his participation would guide their ultimate decision, all signs are pointing in the direction of another absence for the 23-year-old star.
As for how the injury occurred, Tomlin stated that it initially popped up during post-practice work last Thursday. Pickens was then a limited participant on Friday as the Steelers looked to keep him as healthy as possible ahead of their contest versus the Browns.
Pittsburgh planned on utilizing him only on "weighty downs" and in momentous portions of the game, though it became evident that Pickens wasn't in a place where he could play and make an impact once he arrived at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday morning.
Tomlin added that an MRI on his hamstring revealed that the injury was more significant than they originally thought, making it likely that Pickens will be sidelined in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland by a score of 27-14 without him on the field, though its schedule only gets tougher from this point forward. After a meeting with the Eagles, the Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16 before playing the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Christmas Day in Week 17.
Pickens' timeline for a return is unknown at this point, though Pittsburgh certainly hopes that he's back sooner rather than later. He has posted 850 yards and three touchdowns on 55 catches this year as the team's No. 1 receiver, and his presence is crucial in order for the Steelers' offense.
