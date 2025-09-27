Steelers Have New WR Trade Target
The Pittsburgh Steelers still could use wide receiver help, and another name has emerged as a potential target for them more than a month before the November 4 trade deadline.
In a column for ESPN, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler listed Curtis Samuel of the Buffalo Bills while stating that the Steelers could have "one more move in them" while on the topic of receivers.
“The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I’d be willing to bet they’d at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged. Curtis Samuel is also a healthy scratch in Buffalo despite making $7.4 million this season,” Fowler wrote.
Samuel hadn't previously been linked to Pittsburgh, but he is a fit for the team on paper. The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with the Bills ahead of the 2024 campaign and was expected to fill a significant role within the team's offense while playing alongside Josh Allen, but that partnership simply hasn't gone according to plan thus far.
Last season, Samuel appeared in 14 games and finished with 31 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown while playing just 43 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps when available.
Through the first three weeks of the 2025 campaign, Samuel has yet to see the field while serving as a healthy inactive. It's safe to assume that Buffalo has little to no intention of utilizing him unless there's an injury to another player at the position, meaning that he's likely available for trade.
Samuel has a track record of success in the NFL, so perhaps Pittsburgh feels as though it could unlock his potential. A second-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2017 draft, he began his career with the Carolina Panthers and remained with the team through 2020 before joining the Washington Commanders. Over his first seven seasons, Samuel recorded 3,383 yards and 22 touchdowns on 317 catches while adding 715 yards and seven scores on 121 rushing attempts.
With no guaranteed salary for 2026 and the opportunity to save $8 million by cutting him next offseason with a post-June 1 designation if his contract were to remain untouched, Samuel is an ideal buy-low trade candidate for the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!