Insider Believes Fan Favorite 'Done' With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have to make some tough cuts when it comes to narrowing down their roster to the 53-man limit going into the season.
One of the position areas that has a surplus of talent is the secondary, as while there are only a couple top players, the depth is there more than it has been in the last two seasons.
One player who could possibly be left on the outside of the cut line next week is defensive back Beanie Bishop. Bishop was an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia University in the 2024 NFL Draft class and shined in moments throughout the beginning of last season before being mostly replaced by Cam Sutton after his suspension ended last season.
Now, Bishop has been unable to make an impact in camp. This was obvious from the comments made by defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who made it clear Bishop would have to fight for his spot on the roster.
Then, he was nowhere to be seen in the team's final preseason game. Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show attempted to figure out the reason as to why he was left out on an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.
"I'm totally confused about this," Kaboly said. "Maybe he was hurt. That's the only reason I can think of. I don't know to take it. I take it as you're done. Maybe we don't play you, we can get you on the practice squad type of situation. But to have a guy play no snaps in a game your DC calls important for him? I just don't know where Beanie Bishop fits in here."
Bishop will have to compete with a tough group that also includes players like Jalen Ramsey and new draft pick Donte Kent, and could see himself on the practice squad to begin the season. Last year, the secondary was completely ravaged by injuries throughout the season, so Bishop may see significant playing time even if he starts on the team's practice squad.
