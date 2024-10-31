Steelers' T.J. Watt Reveals Superstar Routine
PITTSBURGH -- Since being selected 30th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2017 NFL Draft, T.J. Watt has made an impact on Pittsburgh.
Just this season, Watt became the second-fastest player to reach 100 sacks. This is only the latest milestole to a Defensive Player of the Year award, several DPOY finalist finishes and four All-Pro selections.
He attributes his success to his highly regimented routine. In an interview with Hannah Storm of ESPN, Watt broke down his routine and how it separates him from anyone else.
"I'm just very like, specific on what time. I get in the facility at 7:10 every day. I eat breakfast, I'm out of the breakfast by 7:30. I'm in the cold tub by 7:30 to 7:40. And then I go up and watch film at eight and then 8:30 is meetings till whenever we have lunch. And then right after we have a walk-through, I have to get my lunch at a certain time," Watt said. "But it's not like if I don't do these things, I'm gonna go crazy. It's all about consistency. It's about having months, years, and seasons of great success and doing it over time when people are trying to game plan against you. And when the lights come on, I know that I did everything that I possibly could so that I'm ready to for battle.
"And I know that the guy across from me most likely didn't do the things that I did throughout the week because I just want everything to fall in line because I've worked so hard. " Watt said. "You put everything into this one day."
Watt is currently on pace to be one of the greatest defensive players in league history and his preparation each day is a testament to his success thus far. The Steelers have had a force in their defense since his draft selection, and will continue to enjoy it as he plays his age 30 season in order to join the 22 players from the Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
