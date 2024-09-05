Insider Opens Door for In-Season Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers making an in-season wide receiver trade isn't off the table, at least according to one insider. After the team missed on Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, there's a sense of urgency to continue looking, which could lead to a trade in the coming weeks.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the Steelers are going to give Van Jefferson, Pat Freiermuth and company an opportunity to eliminate the need for another wide receiver, but if the desire remains, they'll start looking again, which Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton as the favorite.
"Pittsburgh will also likely monitor the landscape for potential developments leading up to the trade deadline. Several teams have tried to trade for Denver's Courtland Sutton, but the Broncos have not been willing to trade him ... so far. Perhaps Pittsburgh will entertain a reunion between Sutton and Wilson," Fowler writes.
The Steelers reportedly made calls for Sutton during the offseason, but the Broncos were not looking to trade their starting wide receiver. Depending on how the season starts for them, Denver may be willing to move on and stack draft picks before the trade deadline. At that point, Pittsburgh may be the top landing spot.
The Steelers do feel confident in Jefferson, Scotty Miller, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson to provide enough enough for the receiving core. With George Pickens leading the way and high expectations for Freiermuth, Pittsburgh has made it clear they believe they do have enough at the position.
How these names perform early will either eliminate or heighten the urge to make a move. With the team being all-in on Aiyuk for most of the summer, the signs are there that they're prepared for a move and won't settle if they believe they need help offensively. Right now, Sutton is the most likely option.
