Insider: Steelers 'Going Shopping' After Cuts
PITTSBURGH -- Following the end of the preseason schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers must bring their 90-man roster down to 53, entering the NFL season. With the roster cut deadline being 4 P.M. on Tuesday, the Steelers must make many quick decisions in order to solidify their roster.
That being said, the roster cuts allow for the Steelers to look at over 1,000 players who will become free agents on tuesday.
According to Mark Kaboly of the Pat McAfee Show, he believes that the Steelers will take advantage of the influx of players to fill gaps in their roster.
Kaboly believes that the Steelers will look to fill spots in their roster that showed major deficiencies during the preseason period.
Some positions that will be unlikely targets for the Steelers include quarterback and defensive line.
With John Rhys Plumlee being such a versatile athlete and Kyle Allen playing in each preseason game, it seems like the Steelers seem set at the quarterback positon with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields
On the other hand, the Steelers have an opportunity to aide their weak wide receiver room. The talk of the offseason has been issues with the perceived depth of the receiver room, and there are certainly teams where their "fifth" wideout could easily make the Steelers roster.
During the tenure of Omar Khan, they have made three such moves between 2022 and 2023. In 2023, the Steelers landed cornerback Desmond King. In 2022, the Steelers landed edge rusher Malik Reed and traded a conditional seventh round pick for 2025 for Jesse Davis.
Khan's moves so far in this period have been unremarkable. They serve as a reminder of how and why these players are available, as other NFL teams did not find them good enough to make their own rosters. That being said, it is possible to find a great player in this period if you look hard enough.
