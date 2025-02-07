Insider Predicts Steelers Trade Package for Cooper Kupp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of wide receivers after a disappointing season from the position group.
With George Pickens being talented but inconsistent, a trade for Mike Williams that didn't bear fruit and a lack of depth made it hard for either quarterback to get the offense going down the stretch for the Steelers.
The Steelers will now have to look at free agency and possible trades in order to bolster the room, and one wide receiver where the Steelers were named as a possibility is Cooper Kupp.
The Rams wideout is now on the market after announcing this week that the Rams intended to trade him.
The 2021 triple crown winner will now be available to the rest of the league after 8 seasons in Los Angeles.
Mike DeFabo of the Athletic named the Steelers as one of nine teams that could be vying for his services. He pointed out that the Rams now put more emphasis on other receivers such as Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson, making the contract Kupp is owed too much for them to bear.
In DeFabo's scenario, the Steelers would trade this year's fourth round pick for Kupp.
"The Steelers plan to address wide receiver significantly this offseason and should be exploring all avenues to make it happen, including a trade like this one." DeFabo wrote. "While Kupp’s hefty salary-cap hit, injury history and age should help drive down the price, the veteran receiver does many things that would fit well in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme. Kupp’s willingness to work over the middle of the field meshes with Smith’s preferences in the passing game, and his effort as a blocker fits in Smith’s run-heavy offense."
Kupp's versatility despite his age could open up the offensive playbook significantly for Arthur Smith and the Steelers, but a cap hit over $57 million across the next two years could deter the front office.
