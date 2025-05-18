Interesting Source Reveals Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Timeline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently going into their next NFL season with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard as the presumed quarterbacks. Easily the worst quarterback room of head coach Mike Tomlin's tenure, there is still hope that NFL veteran and future Pro Football Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers will be joining the team on a short term deal.
Despite the Steelers clear offer and interest, there has yet to be a concrete decision made, and the longer the wait goes on the more likely a deal does not occur. It is even possible that Rodgers decides to retire, leaving the sport alltogether.
Now a sports biographer who has covered Rodgers career and life extensively, Ian O'Connor, has issued his own opinion on the possible timeline for Rodgers and whether a signing is inevitable. On an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, O'Connor spoke about his thoughts on the Rodgers situation.
"Talking to a couple of people close to Aaron, I have a sense of what it might be,” O’Connor said. “I’m not comfortable reporting it right now, but I don’t think it would prevent him from playing football with the Steelers... I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told (the Steelers), ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ I think that’s where he is.”
Despite O'Connor's confidence, there is no concrete confirmation of any sort of signing, so Steelers fans will need to wait until something concrete comes up between the two parties.
