Jack Sawyer Shares Steelers Secret to Stopping Former Teammate
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their hands full with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins when the Cleveland Browns come to town, but one of his former teammates at Ohio State who will be on the opposite sideline in Week 6 could help contain him.
Jack Sawyer Scouts Judkins
Fellow rookie Jack Sawyer, who won a national title with the Buckeyes last year alongside Judkins and Steelers quarterback Will Howard, had nothing but good things to say about Cleveland's lead back before facing him for the first time as professionals before offering his thoughts on how Pittsburgh's defense could potentially stop him.
"Quinshon, you know he's explosive, he's big, he's physical, he runs hard and you know I think the key is to keep him contained as much as we can," Sawyer said, per a video from 93.7 The Fan. "When you're facing a good player, you're just trying to slow him down as much as you can in any way."
Judkins did not play during the preseason or sign his rookie contract until just before Week 1 after being arrested in July on domestic violence and battery charges. Prosecutors did not move forward with pursuing those charges, however, and he made his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Over his four games up to this point, the 21-year-old has ran for 347 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries. Judkins' best performance came in a tight 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week, during which he went for 110 yards on 23 rushing attempts.
Steelers' Key to Stopping Judkins
Cleveland's offense hasn't been anything to write home about this year, as they are averaging the sixth-fewest yards per game at 288.2, but Judkins has the ability to put the group on his back.
It's fair to assume the Browns are going to keep relying heavily on Judkins against the Steelers, especially with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel set to make just his second career start, so Pittsburgh's going to have to remain stout up front.
After a pair of poor defensive outings against the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, the Steelers began rounding into form in their final two games before their Week 5 bye. That was especially true vs. Minnesota in Week 4, as the Vikings ran for only 70 yards on 20 carries in that contest.
The Browns' offensive line isn't particularly strong, and Pittsburgh should have the personnel advantage with its front seven. Though Alex Highsmith is set to return from injury this week, Sawyer may still earn some snaps up front and get a chance to stop Judkins himself given his track record as a capable run defender.
No matter who is on the field for the Steelers, however, honing in on Judkins and limiting Cleveland's output on the ground will be the key to victory at Acrisure Stadium.
