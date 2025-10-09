Steelers Stadium Receiving Substantial Upgrades
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will be happy to hear that Acrisure Stadium is set to receive some rather major updates in the immediate future, which should upgrade the game day experience as a result.
Seat Changes Coming to the North Shore
Per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Julia Burdelski, Acrisure Stadium will soon have tens of thousands of seats replaced as part of a multimillion-dollar upgrade.
"The Sports & Exhibition Authority board on Thursday unanimously agreed to pay over $6 million for the first phase of seat replacements, which will swap out more than 22,000 seats this year and next," Burdelski wrote.
"Most of the current seats are original to the stadium and in poor condition, authority Project Executive Doug Straley said."
Burdelski added that there are seats coming loose from the concrete at Acrisure and thus have begun rusting, which presents some obvious safety concerns. Additionally, there are seats reserved for individuals with disabilities that are broken while others around the stadium simply do not open or work as originally attended.
The funds to help drive this seating upgrade have been derived from "surcharges" that were added to tickets sold for certain events held at Acrisure Stadium.
Furthermore, Straley noted that this opening round of seating overhauls is just one component of a $17 million project aimed at the PSSI Stadium Corp replacing a grand total of 58,000 seats at the Steelers' home within the next four years.
What's Next for Acrisure?
With the Steelers set to host the 2026 NFL Draft on the North Shore, some form of upgrades was inevitable as the city of Pittsburgh will welcome hundreds of thousands of fans, if not more, for the event next spring.
Burdelski also noted that a new turf field has been installed outside of Acrisure, which is meant to provide space for "additional programming for the draft and on Steelers game days" while a slew of "new food options and technology improvements" are also being implemented.
Acrisure Stadium is currently tied for the 15th-oldest active stadium in the NFL with the Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High. With a number of new venues set to open over the coming years, however, the Steelers are putting in work to ensure that their facilities don't become outdated.
The lease for Acrisure Stadium is set to expire in 2030, but owner Art Rooney II has stated in the past that the organization plans on extending it. With that being the case, and with other recent projects at the site, it seems the Steelers are digging their feet in and intend on calling the North Shore home for the foreseeable future.
