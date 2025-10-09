Steelers Noncommittal About RB Split
PITTSBURGH — Moving forward, don’t expect to have any clarity on the running back situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the organization makes their final preparations for their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a looming question is how will the backfield snaps split between Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. Warren is the lead back, but Gainwell just rushed for 99 yards on 19 attempts behind a suddenly improved offensive line in Week 4.
If Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s recent comments are any indication, the team will continue to attack the running game by committee. Speaking to the media before practice, he was asked about the possibility of Gainwell eating into Warren’s snaps as the lead rusher. Smith was noncommittal about which direction they were going, instead choosing to discuss the different aspects each player brings.
“They’re both unique players. In my opinion, they’re not traditional running backs,” he stated. “Jaylen is a very unique guy, just his yards after contact… Guys bounce off him, he’s got a feel, cut back things, guys that can take a check down or a schemed up bubble screen and go 60 (yards), it’s unique in space.”
Smith was just as complimentary of Gainwell and his “unique” skill set.
“With Kenny in space,” he continued. “He’s just a unique athlete. At that position there’s been a run of guys out of Memphis that have been hybrid backs and wideouts, he’s one of them.”
Who Gets More Snaps?
There’s no clear answer to that question. Smith was asked directly twice about Gainwell taking more snaps on offense then Warren, but when asked the second time, this was his response.
“Well Jaylen was unavailable and you get into it where we play both of them at times. Again, we just need to get more plays. It’s been unique this year and a lot of different variables,” he said.
His initial response was met with a bit of a snicker from the media room.
“Seriously,” he continued. “In a four game sample size where historically about 65 (snaps) is the average… In those 30 or so carries, how do you wanna divvy those up in the traditional running back role?”
What that means moving forward is the number one running back position is completely thrown out the window. Instead, the position is going to be run by committe. It seems, at least for now, that there will be continued back and forth as different games and matchups will dictate when one running back receives more snaps than the other.
