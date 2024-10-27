Jaguars WR Becomes Next Option for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the hunt for a wide receiver, and while they haven't found one yet, they appear to still be looking. With Cooper Kupp possibly off the market after the Los Angeles Rams' Week 8 win, the NFL is turning their attention elsewhere, and there's a new name in the AFC to watch.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk is the name to watch on the market leading up to the deadline. Jacksonville is 2-5 heading into Week 8 and have a slim chance at turning things around drastically enough to secure a playoff spot. So, they may be interested in selling, and teams are checking on Kirk.
"Other teams also are eyeing Kirk, whose performance this season in Jacksonville has fallen off compared to past seasons. Should the Jaguars lose Sunday to Green Bay to fall to 2-6, it might make it more likely they would be willing to entertain offers for players such as Kirk," Schefter writes.
It's believed that the Steelers are at the top of the list for the next wide receiver trade. After missing on Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams and possibly Kupp, the team is awaiting their opportunity to strike in a trade.
They're unable to acquire Diontae Johnson, who could be on the market in Carolina, because of the NFL rule forbidding teams from trading for a player they just traded away within a two-year span. So, while other teams will call the Panthers, the Steelers may be calling elsewhere - like the Jaguars.
There's an expectation that Pittsburgh will be a big-name buyer at the trade deadline as they try to boost their offense before the back half of the season. If they defeat the New York Giants in Week 8, they'll sit at 6-2 heading into the bye week with a veteran quarterback and a growing offense. The only missing piece will be a WR2.
Kirk will turn 28-years-old by the end of the season. He's accumulated 25 catches for 340 yards and a touchdown this season.
