Steelers' Russell Wilson Impresses NFL Legends With Pass
PITTSBURGH -- Russell Wilson's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers has gotten off to a nice start with 264 yards and two touchdowns in his first regular season game with the team, which was a win over the New York Jets in Week 7.
One particular pass in his momentous start has garnered the attention of many, including NFL legends in former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. On the play in question, Wilson used a play fake and hit tight end Pat Freiermuth for a gain of 30 yards.
On an ESPN show the duo co-hosts titled The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, both gave Wilson heavy praise for the pass.
Manning spoke specifically about what made the mechanics special.
“This is a true blind bootleg. He is turning his back to the defense,” Manning said. “The tight end's pulling, the guard's pulling. We're getting good flow that way, but nobody's blocking this defense end. Russell knows that. He takes one step wide knowing that the defensive end thinks he's going wide, and he pulls up right away. I don't know how he gets this throw off and look how accurate the throw is to Freiermuth. It's a runner's ball. If this throw is behind Pat, we don't have this explosive play."
Belichick's focus was on the ability to make the play in the first place.
"Oh my God. There's not many that could make that play," said Belichick. "Then, to your point, he put it right on the money to [Pat] Freiermuth so he could run another 20 yards after the catch. That's a great play."
Wilson has just begun his stint with the Steelers and will have another test against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8. With no new wide receivers in sight, Wilson will have to excel and make some tough throws once again.
