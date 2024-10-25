Insider: Steelers Trying to Pull Off WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- Although the Steelers receiving corps have begun to get their footing, it seems like the Steelers are still interested in making a move before the deadline in two weeks.
George Pickens has 160 yards across his last two games, as well as Calvin Austin and Darnell Washinton becoming more of a threat, the wide receiving corps is the best it has been all season. Yet, the Steelers are still likely to look for more.
The team lacks a true second option at the position, as the perceived gap between Pickens and Austin is quite large. Therefore, the front office is still going to pursue more options as long as they still can.
The Athletic's Diana Russini believes that the Steelers are still hunting for their newest wideout. On her Scoop City podcast with Chase Daniel, she spoke on where she thinks the Steelers will go.
"I do. I think the Steelers are trying to do something,” Russini said. "Darius Slayton, Diontae Johnson, Christian Kirk, DeMarcus Robinson, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne."
It's not possible that the Steelers land Diontae Johnson due to rules relating to their trade of him to the Carolina Panthers, but the rest could be viable options for the team in need of more receiving help.
It would mark a turning point for the team after an offseason and start to season that has seen them be unable to land big talent at the receiving position. Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams and Courtland Sutton were all names linked to the Steelers that did not end up working out in their favor.
While none of the names Russini listed are marquee names that the Steelers would have liked, it is unlikely that any team would want to part with their top receivers at this point in the season, that have already not done so.
