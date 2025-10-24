Jets RB Trade Would Make Steelers Instant Favorites
Though the Pittsburgh Steelers' ground game has finally come alive over their last three games with 378 yards over that stretch, one analyst thinks acquiring another running back would put the team over the top this season.
Could Jets RB Make Steelers Division Favorites?
During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, analyst Emory Hunt stated that he believes landing Breece Hall from the New York Jets would cement the Steelers' status as the top dog in the AFC North.
"I think this would make the Steelers the favorite in the AFC North," Hunt said, per Steelers Depot's Troy Montgomery. "When you look at what Breece Hall is, he's a combination of what they have in Kaleb Johnson and also Kenneth Gainwell, with a little bit of Jaylen Warren, because he's a combination of all three.
"He's explosive, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he has great vision, good footwork, and he's a home run threat. It really balances out the offense."
How Hall Could Help Steelers
Pittsburgh already has a pretty crowded running back rotation, but the team could certainly make room for a player of Hall's caliber within it.
Kaleb Johnson would take a back seat entirely while Kenneth Gainwell's snaps would decrease rather substantially as well, but a two-headed monster of Hall and Warren could work wonders for the Steelers.
A second-round pick by the Jets in 2022, Hall got off to a fast start as a rookie with 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries before suffering a season-ending knee injury that resulted in a torn ACL.
He did not eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in either the 2023 or 2024 campaign, the latter of which was played alongside Aaron Rodgers after the veteran quarterback recovered from an Achilles injury. Hall is in a good spot to finally accomplish that feat this season, however, with 448 yards on 99 attempts through seven contests.
Hall is a bigger back than Warren who has a bit more strength, though he also has the ability to break off a huge play at the snap of a finger. Their styles would compliment one another perfectly, so it's not hard to see where Hunt is coming from with his take.
Does Pittsburgh Really Need Another RB?
At the same time, however, the Steelers aren't in desperate need of another running back. Sure, Hall is incredibly talented and has preexisting chemistry with Rodgers, but he's also in the final year of his rookie deal.
Pittsburgh just extended Warren, and Johnson is presumably still in its future plans, so there may be no place on the roster long-term for Hall. That's not to say the organization couldn't bring him in with the full intention of just riding out the year and letting him walk into free agency next offseason, but parting ways with a draft pick or two for a player that's not at a position of need and who isn't under contract in 2026 might not be the smartest way to go about things for the Steelers.
While landing Hall would be a luxury and undoubtedly exciting, it's not overly realistic or logical for Pittsburgh at this point in time.
