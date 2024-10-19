Steelers Starting QB Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a quarterback controversy leading up to their matchup vs. the New York Jets in Week 7, but they finally look to have made their decision.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Steelers are planning to start Russell Wilson at quarterback, since he is now finally healthy. Wilson will take over for Justin Fields, who started the first six games, but Fields will still get some snaps, compared to Wilson who will have the vast majority of them.
The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal to the veteran's minimum, $1.2 million, back on March 15, which led to them trading 2022 First Round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. They also landed Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, giving them two quarterbacks for this season.
Wilson beat out Fields for the starting position in preseason, but re-aggravated a calf injury, which kept him out for most of this season.
The Steelers made him active in Week 6 in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, allowing him to serve as a backup to Fields.
Fields had a 4-2 record in those first six games, completing 106-of-160 passes, 66.3%, for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns to one interception, with a 93.9 passer rating. He also had success on the ground, with 55 carries for 231 yards and five touchdowns.
Wilson spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, who landed him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a five-year, $245 million contract.
He struggled with the Broncos, with an 11-19 record, but had decent stats, 42 touchdown to 19 interceptions, completing 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards. The Broncos also benched him for the final two games of 2023, as he had a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025 and they would've had to pay that if he suffered an injury.
The Steelers will hope Wilson discovers his play he had with the Seahawks, where he made nine Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls, winning one.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!