Steelers QB Justin Fields Suffers Hamstring Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got hit with a last-minute injury that could narrow their depth chart at quarterback. Team spokesperson Burt Lauten announced that Justin Fields has been added to the team's injury report and is now listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for Week 8's matchup against the New York Giants.
Fields likely suffered the injury during the team's walk-through Sunday as they finalized plans for their Monday Night Football matchup. He'll now be considered a game-time decision, with the team making their final inactive announcement roughly a hour and a half before kickoff.
If Fields is unable to go, the Steelers will turn to Kyle Allen as the backup to Russell Wilson in Week 8. Allen was the backup for four of the first six games, being the No. 2 behind Fields while Wilson recovered from a calf injury.
This likely removes the chance of seeing Justin Fields packages for the Steelers in Week 8. Fans are waiting to see if the team adds a splash to the offense, trying to utilize Fields's legs at quarterback during a game. After leading the team to a 4-2 record, it seems likely they will at some point this season.
Along with the Fields announcement, the team also announced running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been downgraded to out. Patterson has missed the last several weeks with an ankle injury and came into the weekend listed as questionable.
