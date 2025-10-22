Mike Tomlin Has Epic Response to Steelers Grass Problems
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a man of many talents. There is one skill he doesn’t possess, however, and that is mowing his own lawn.
The Steelers head coach was asked at his weekly press conference about the field conditions at Acrisure Stadium. The grass on the field was miserable during their Week 6 contest. Special teams ace Miles Killebrew suffered a knee injury that required surgery and ended his season. While he could have bashed the groundskeeping of the stadium, Tomlin played it cool and admitted he’s no expert on the matter so he can’t pass too much judgment.
”I am not a grass expert,” he admitted. “I ain’t cut my grass in a long, long time. I coach football. ‘Imma’ stay in my lane. I don’t even know who cuts my grass.”
Field Conditions Under Fire
While Tomlin has played things cool and calmed the frustrations surrounding the field, that was not the sentiment just a week ago. After the injury to Killebrew and the botched field goal attempt from Chris Boswell due to the chewed up grass, the locker room and former players were all quite upset with the conditions.
Former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went as far as to say that the University of Pittsburgh, who also use Acrisure Stadium for their home games, should find a new home venue.
The field will once again be heavily scrutinized when the Steelers welcome the Green Bay Packers for a Sunday Night Football matchup. The grounds crew was supposed to apply improvements to the field over the two week period between games played at the stadium. All eyes will be on how the field holds up. Will any players be inadvertently injured or will the game be affected due to the field conditions?
Home Field Advantage
Whether it’s the conditions being improved or whatever else, the Steelers have to find a way to keep their strong start at home going. Through their first three home contests, they’ve established a 2-1 record. The Packers are a challenging test, but the Steelers must find a way to make the challenge of coming to Acrisure Stadium even tougher.
The Steelers are currently 4-2 and sitting at the top of the AFC North division. Following a tough and unexpected loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers are hoping playing at home and with their own grass experts taking care of any issues, they can get back on the winning side of things.
