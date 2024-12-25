Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Blasts NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of a grueling stretch that features three games in the span of 11 days, which will come to a head against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday afternoon.
It's a rare occasion that is typically avoided at all costs by the NFL, though Pittsburgh, Kansas City, the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are all subject to it as the regular seasons draws in on a conclusion.
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a staunch critic of how the league has handled the schedule, saying that it's irresponsible and puts players at risk with such little down time between contests all in the name of revenue.
“It's miserable," Roethlisberger said, via Steelers Depot. "It's a shame that the league does this. It just shows that it's all about money and this is a way that they can, you know, make more money and figure this thing out because it's not fair for the players. You wanna talk about injuries and making the game safer, changing the kickoff rule and preventing guys on hip-drop tackles, and concussions, and this that and the other, and you're going to make guys play the most violent game in the world, arguably, three games in 11 days. I mean, there's no time for your body to get healthy and rest.”
Pittsburgh's current stretch started with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 15 before it was defeated by Baltimore on Dec. 21. After taking on Kansas City, the Steelers' next game will come on Jan. 5 versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.
As noted by ESPN's Jamison Hensley, no team played three games in 11 days from 2019 to 2023. This season, however, the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints have already tackled such a feat.
As for the foursome of squads currently in the midst of the whirlwind, all of whom have clinched playoff spots, health has become paramount so late into the year.
From a Steelers perspective, they've dealt with an uptick in injuries over the past few weeks that has only been exacerbated by a lack of rest.
It'll be interesting to see if the league course-corrects in the future following all of the criticism they've received for this debacle, but for now the Steelers, Chiefs, Ravens and Texans just have to play out the string before finally receiving a chance to breathe after Christmas.
