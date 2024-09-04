Mike Tomlin Surprised By Two Steelers WRs
PITTSBURGH -- When addressing concerns regarding a perceived lack of depth in the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room, head coach Mike Tomlin expressed confidence in a pair of veterans who he believes can help pick up the slack.
At his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Tomlin went out of his way to commend Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller, both of whom followed Arthur Smith from the Atlanta Falcons to the Steelers this offseason.
"The consistency in which those guys performed in Latrobe and through team development has made me more comfortable, and specifically I'm talking about Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller," Tomlin said. "I just can't say enough about the consistency in which they've performed, their floor if you will, they behave like veteran NFL players, and that's provided some comfort in the midst of the transition that comes with dealing with new people and getting acclimated in that way."
Pittsburgh fell short in its pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk and several other established options at the receiver position, but the team values the experience both Jefferson and Miller have inside Smith's system and elsewhere around the league to the extent that they're comfortable handing them sizable roles this season.
Jefferson was traded to the Falcons from the Los Angeles Rams last October. He played 224 offensive snaps for Atlanta over 12 games, hauling in 12 receptions on 28 targets for 101 yards.
Jefferson is three years removed from starting all 17 games for the Rams during their Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign, during which he posted 802 yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches.
He secured a starting job opposite George Pickens on the outside following a strong training camp, and could quickly become a focal point of the offense in his second year under Smith.
Miller began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and won Super Bowl LV playing alongside Tom Brady the following season.
He joined the Falcons ahead of the 2023 campaign and appeared in all 17 contests for the Dirty Birds, finishing the year with 11 receptions for 161 yards and two scores.
With Roman Wilson nearing a return from an ankle injury, Miller will likely be third in line for snaps out of the slot behind him and Calvin Austin III. He has consistently lined up out wide throughout his career as well, however, and should provide much-needed depth while also helping out on special teams.
Miller and Jefferson both signed veteran benefit contracts this offseason, meaning their cap hits will register at $985,000 this year.
