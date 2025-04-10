More Drama Between Russell Wilson, Steelers Coach Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be moving forward with Arthur Smith for the coming season after his inaugural season with the team in 2024.
After parting with Matt Canada, the Steelers opted to sign Smith who has proven to be a more stable and risk-taking option at the position, providing a consistent yet pedestrian offense.
The Steelers utilized two quarterbacks last season under Smith, but according to former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the way Russel Wilson was treated differed than what was expected, leading to issues between he and Smith.
On an episode of the Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger spoke about the way that Steelers play-calling operated, focusing on the two-minute drill specifically. According to Roethlisberger, Wilson wasn't given the freedom he needed in those late-game situations.
"Arthur Smith has to understand he has to let the quarterback have some rein," Roethlisberger said. "I was told he really pulled the reins back on Russ. In the two-minute drill, wouldn't let Russ call his own plays. You have to let a quarterback do that stuff."
Despite Wilson's lack of mobility due to his age, it comes as a surprise that he would be completely left out of the game planning in the late stages of the come due to him being the passer in those situations.
Wilson has likely been in the league long enough to be aware of his own limitations, and would not consistently call draw plays for himself or any other sort of play that would be limited by his mobility.
Despite the aforementioned restrictions, the Steelers were not perfect in late game situations this past season, so it is possible that they may have benefitted from Wilson calling some of his own plays throughout his time as a starter.
