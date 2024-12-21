Multiple Steelers Fined for Eagles Fight
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington and wide receiver Calvin Austin III were each fined for their roles in a fight against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 15 loss.
Washington's penalty was $6,760 while Austin's was slightly lower at a price tag of $6,173. It was the latter's first fine of the season while the former was tagged with a $6,000 charge for a blindside block on Khalil Mack versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell were both fined $14,069 for their involvement in the scuffle as well.
The inciting play occurred in the first quarter of last Sunday's contest. While Steelers running back Najee Harris took a carry and went out-of-bounds, Washington engaged with Slay and blocked him out of the field of play even after the whistle had been blown.
The two players eventually collided with the stands behind the end zone, and tempers only continued to flare from there. Members of both teams got involved, and Slay was seen throwing punches, though he was not called for a penalty in real time despite the fact that he was fined.
Austin, however, was flagged with an unnecessary roughness infraction after pushing Philadelphia corner Cooper DeJean away from Washington.
He didn't seem to have any regrets after the game ended, saying he would always have his teammates' backs in those types of situations while striking a snarky tone given that he was the only player to be penalized.
"If I see plenty of Eagles come up and surround [Darnell], like, yeah, I'm going to come in and help my dog, but I guess being the biggest guy out there, I'm going to get flagged," Austin said.
Pittsburgh has seemingly turned the page on the entire ordeal, as it gets ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens this afternoon.
