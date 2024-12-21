Steelers Lose Starting CB Against Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal), safety DeShon Elliot (groin), defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and cornerback Donte Jackson (back) are inactive for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Ogunjobi will be out following a groin injury suffered against the Browns.
Jackson is out following an injury against the Eagles that saw him sit out of Tuesday and Wednesday's practices due to a back injury. With five interceptions and 31 tackles, Jackson has proved tough to beat by opposing offenses.
DeShon Elliot is dealing with a groin injury suffered in their game against the Browns and will be unavailable for the AFC North matchup.
Pickens has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury that occured during practice leading up to the Cleveland Browns game. With the abscence of Pickens, the Steelers struggled in the pass game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They will once again have to rely on the services of Mike Williams, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin in today's game.
With Fields out for the game, Kyle Allen will step into the backup position. He has spent part of the season in the second spot depending on injuries to Russell Wilson and Fields, and will backup Wilson for today's game. Fields had sustained the injury on an 8-yard quarterback run play in the second quarter of the Steelers loss to the Eagles.
The Steelers will be with the services of cornerback Cory Trice and guard Max Scharping this week after both were inactive last week.
Trice is active for the first time after being elevated to the 53-man roster on December 5.
Scharping was signed off of the Washington Commanders practice squad on October 1 and has appeared in one snap on special teams, which occured during the Steelers win over the New York Giants. He will be active again for today's game.
