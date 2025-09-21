Myles Garrett Leaves Steelers' T.J. Watt Off Pass-Rusher List
PITTSBURGH -- One of the most storied rivalries in professional football belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.
The rivalry had some fuel added to it recently, as edge rusher Myles Garrett of the Browns left T.J. Watt out of his praise of elite edge rushers, instead opting to include current Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons.
In an appearance with the Browns' media Garrett elaborated on Parsons.
"I think we're two of the very best," Garrett said. "I think we're two of the very best in this generation, so just got to continue to lead the way. There are definitely some other names in that conversation, but I think saying that he's in it and that I'm in it is not out of the norm."
With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Green Bay Packers this weekend, it seems entirely possible that Parsons was the only man Garrett spoke about simply due to the fact that they will be playing against each other this weekend.
Garrett also made it clear that him and Parsons have a personal relationship off the field, so it seems like the mention of just Parsons may be due to their relationship and not meant to be a diss at any specific player.
“We see each other around at different events, or Pro bowl, and there was a common respect and appreciation for one another’s game, and grew into what it is now.” Garrett said.
Garrett is no stranger to conflict that involves the Steelers. He was involved in the infamous post-whistle tussle between himself and Mason Rudolph in 2019 and has been a force against the Steelers through his career. He currently sits at two less sacks than T.J. Watt on his career, and may catch up to Watt soon.
Watt is in the midst of possibly the worst stretch of his career, and has not registered a sack in the last six appearances that he has made. Regardless of context, it is possible that Watt falls out of the upper echelon of edge rushers this season and Garrett gets proven right by leaving him out.
