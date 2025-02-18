New WR Could Emerge for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers came within inches of a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk at the deadline this past season before he sustained a collarbone injury that prematurely ended his year, but they could finally the 28-year-old this offseason.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell ran through 17 receivers who could become available in the coming months, listing Kirk as a cut candidate alongside other potential Steelers targets in Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Lockett.
"Kirk might have been a victim of his own success," Barnwell wrote. "After a breakout season in 2021, the Jags signed him to what was a stunning deal at the time. His four-year, $72 million pact was a desperate move from a front office that just wanted to get solid receivers alongside Trevor Lawrence. Playing in an every-down role and running the sixth-most routes of any receiver in 2022, he then racked up 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns on a team that reached the playoffs.
"Since then, Kirk has 1,166 yards over the ensuing two seasons, with injuries -- including a broken collarbone last October -- limiting him to 20 games over that span. His 2.1 yards per route run over those two seasons is above average, but he has also dropped seven of his 130 targets and lost two fumbles. Considering Kirk took three-quarters of his snaps from the slot last season and doesn't have the size to line up outside, he profiles as a moderate-floor, low-ceiling receiver."
Kirk has one year remaining on his deal with a cap hit of $24.089 million. If the Jacksonville Jaguars were to cut or trade him under a pre-June 1 designation, the team would save $10.437 million against the cap while also taking on $13.652 million in dead money.
On the flip side, the cap savings would jump to $16.205 million while the dead money would drop down to $7.884 million should they move on from Kirk post-June 1.
With a new regime set to take over in Jacksonville, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise if he found a new home for the 2025 season.
With career totals of 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns over seven seasons, Kirk has the capacity to serve a significant role for the Steelers. The team clearly values him to some extent given their prior interest, though it remains to be seen if his recent injury delivers a hit to that fact, and he's the type of high-reward swing they should feel compelled to take this offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!