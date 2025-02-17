Door Opens for Steelers to Land Jets All-Pro WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of a wideout following a season that featured a disappointing season from their star wideout in George Pickens and a lack of depth otherwise.
Now, a move from the New York Jets could change the trajectory of the Pittsburgh Steelers completely.
With the Jets decision to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it seems that the Jets are also parting with his former Packers teammates in Allen Lazard and Davante Adams.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, who covers the Jets, Adams and Lazard "will probably be released in the coming weeks".
Despite Adams' aging, his production has still been significant for each team that he has played for. Adams would provide, at minimum, secondary wide receiver production from a three-time consecutive All-Pro honoree.
Adams will be entering his 12th season in the NFL, and will look to continue to produce at an elite level with his future team. With the ninth most cap space this offseason, the Steelers can likely afford to land Adams. That being said, it would likely come with not signing other players in positions of need, so the Steelers would have to make tough decisions at other positions.
One such position that will likely require some of that cap space is quarterback. Signing Adams without picking up a sufficient quarterback would be ill-advised, as we have seen that Adams has been unable to elevate an entire team by himself, requiring a good quarterback to helm the team.
Adams would be the second wide receiver the Steelers would acquire that played under Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, as the Steelers acquired Mike Williams during the trade deadline in the 2024 season. Williams was not as productive as the Steelers would have hoped, except for a game-winning touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!