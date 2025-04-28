NFL Insider Hints at Steelers, Cowboys Trade Talks
Despite Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan's attempts at quelling any rumors of a potential George Pickens trade during his pre-draft press conference, it appears the team may have conversed with teams who were interested in the 23-year-old star wide receiver.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys had talks with an AFC North squad surrounding a veteran wideout leading up to the draft, though those efforts proved futile.
"Leading up to the draft, the Cowboys had discussions with an AFC North team regarding a veteran wide receiver, but nothing came to fruition, according to multiple sources," Archer wrote.
While Archer didn't explicitly state that Dallas' talks were with Pittsburgh, it's logical to assume that Pickens was the subject at hand in this case.
Reports that the Steelers were increasingly willing to field calls regarding him intensified late last week, and the Cowboys were circled as a potential landing spot.
Pittsburgh did not have a second-round pick after trading its own for DK Metcalf, whom it acquired from the Seattle Seahawks just ahead of free agency, and thus may have looked to net one in exchange for Pickens as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.
Perhaps the Steelers and Cowboys could revisit talks this summer considering the latter isn't currently rostering a viable running mate for CeeDee Lamb, but the former also appears set to hold onto Pickens for the time being after not selecting a receiver this past weekend.
During an April 21 appearance on 93.7 The Fan, ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared that Pittsburgh has become increasingly likely to work out an extension with him.
The prevailing thought had been that since Metcalf signed a four-year deal worth $132 million upon joining the team, that shelling out big money to Pickens and thus having two big-money receivers in the fold wasn't an optimal plan for the Steelers.
With an eye towards contending in 2025 and beyond, however, perhaps the organization would make an exception in this case and hand Pickens a new deal, or simply keep him around next season and potentially pick up a compensatory pick should he walk in free agency.
