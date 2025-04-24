Cowboys Could Target Steelers WR George Pickens
Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers' brass has consistently shut down any trade talks surrounding George Pickens, his name has still come up in rumors during the lead-up to the NFL Draft.
During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson stated that personnel around the league are looking into the available wide receiver options and that the general assessment is Pittsburgh will field calls on Pickens.
"I think a lot of people are looking at wide receiver options that could be on the table," Robinson said. "And I think a lot of people have assessed that [Steelers general manager] Omar Khan will take calls on George Pickens."
Furthermore, Robinson mentioned that the Dallas Cowboys are a natural fit for the 23-year-old given their need for an outside receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb.
"I think based on what I know Dallas is looking for, he is a fit," Robinson said. "... The Cowboys are hunting wide receivers. They want an elite-level No. 2."
The Steelers refusing to publicly entertain a trade of Pickens may simply be posturing in an attempt to hold onto leverage, but it truly is hard to imagine the team sending him elsewhere this offseason.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters that he is working on "pretty substantive trades" earlier this week, which of course opened the floodgates for rampant speculation.
Pickens would undeniably be well-suited for Dallas, though it's far more probable that the organization selects Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan or Texas' Matthew Golden with the No. 12 overall pick than them getting Pittsburgh to part ways with its star receiver.
ESPN's Brooke Pryor recently shared that the Steelers have become increasingly likely to work out an extension with Pickens, meaning they'd prefer to keep him and DK Metcalf together long-term.
Pittsburgh appears honed in on contending next season, and while moving Pickens could potentially net it a 2025 second-round pick after trading its own for Metcalf, that's not a path it seems willing to take at the moment.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!