Patriots Likely Done With JuJu Smith-Schuster
PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster has struggled to find his footing in the NFL since moving on from the Pittsburgh Steelers and he could be headed for a new team again this offseason, according to one beat writer covering his current team.
Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal said the former Steelers receiver could be on his way out of the New England Patriots as the new coaching staff looks for a fresh take on what's been a sluggish offense in the post-Tom Brady years.
"I don't really see a fit for JuJu here. I think Mayo talked about the competition in the room and definitely sort of a Belichick aquisition. Veteran guy that you know, you've seen, he's played games, stuff like that," Bedard said. "This is a different regime. JuJu Smith-Schuster, to me, is not a fit here anymore and I would be surprised if he's here all that much longer."
After averaging more than 1,000 yards and 8 touchdown receptions per 17 games during his first four seasons with the Steelers as a former second-round pick, Smith-Schuster played just five games in 2021. He revived his career in Kansas City, accounting for 933 yards and 3 touchdown receptions on the way to a Super Bowl ring.
But Smith-Schuster's one season with the Patriots was underwhelming - just 29 receptions on 47 targets, 260 yards and 1 touchdown. New England drafted a pair of receivers with their second and fourth-round picks during the 2024 draft to grow with their first-round pick, quarterback Drake Maye.
As the Patriots get younger and Smith-Schuster gets older, he could be left on the outside, looking in at the receivers room in New England.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers' Calvin Austin Taking Step Forward in Third Season
- Report: Steelers Sign Former Chiefs RB
- Former Steelers QB Could Steal Starting Job
- Former Falcons WR Lands on Steelers IR
- New Steelers Trade Target Could be Emerging