All Steelers

Patriots Likely Done With JuJu Smith-Schuster

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster could be looking for a new team soon.

Stephen Thompson

Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) catches passes during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) catches passes during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster has struggled to find his footing in the NFL since moving on from the Pittsburgh Steelers and he could be headed for a new team again this offseason, according to one beat writer covering his current team.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal said the former Steelers receiver could be on his way out of the New England Patriots as the new coaching staff looks for a fresh take on what's been a sluggish offense in the post-Tom Brady years.

"I don't really see a fit for JuJu here. I think Mayo talked about the competition in the room and definitely sort of a Belichick aquisition. Veteran guy that you know, you've seen, he's played games, stuff like that," Bedard said. "This is a different regime. JuJu Smith-Schuster, to me, is not a fit here anymore and I would be surprised if he's here all that much longer."

After averaging more than 1,000 yards and 8 touchdown receptions per 17 games during his first four seasons with the Steelers as a former second-round pick, Smith-Schuster played just five games in 2021. He revived his career in Kansas City, accounting for 933 yards and 3 touchdown receptions on the way to a Super Bowl ring.

But Smith-Schuster's one season with the Patriots was underwhelming - just 29 receptions on 47 targets, 260 yards and 1 touchdown. New England drafted a pair of receivers with their second and fourth-round picks during the 2024 draft to grow with their first-round pick, quarterback Drake Maye.

As the Patriots get younger and Smith-Schuster gets older, he could be left on the outside, looking in at the receivers room in New England.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 