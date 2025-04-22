Analyst: This QB Could Give Steelers Early Lamar Jackson
As the probability of the Pittsburgh Steelers taking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft has increased, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky opined that Alabama's Jalen Milroe fits the team's offense better than the other prospects at the position.
"The reason I say Milroe, a couple things," Orlovsky said on "Get Up". "Number one, the likelihood he'll be there at 21. Number two, the receivers on the perimeter, both George Pickens and DK Metcalf. Could you imagine, a QB with the ability to push the ball downfield like Milroe, and then the rare athletic ability that we're watching?"
Like Orlovsky said, Milroe is more likely than Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or even Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart to still be on the board once Pittsburgh is on the clock.
Furthermore, Milroe may just possess the highest upside of any signal caller in this year's class, perhaps sans Miami's Cam Ward.
While there's a lot of work ahead for Milroe before he becomes a finished product, his blend of athleticism and arm talent is almost unheard of.
The hope is that the accuracy and processing come along in due time, and if he does develop in those areas, then we could be talking about one of the more talented quarterbacks in the league down the line.
That's jumping way ahead, but the requisite tools are there for Milroe to carve out a lengthy career.
If Pittsburgh were to select him, Orlovsky believes the team can cater its offense around him in a similar manner to how the Baltimore Ravens utilized two-time MVP Lamar Jackson when he first entered the league.
"When you get these dynamically athletic quarterbacks, and you got guys on the outside like DK Metcalf and George Pickens, defenses can't get overly-complicated on early downs," Orlovsky said. "Arthur Smith, the Steelers' offensive coordinator, loves the run game, loves to design the run game. So I think you can, in many ways, build an offense that's got early Lamar stuff, where the quarterback run's a big part of it."
Milroe could benefit from sitting behind a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph in the early stages of his rookie campaign as a means of acclimating to the NFL without stunting his growth.
Smith's offense, if tailored towards Milroe correctly, could help ease him into action and foster a comfortable environment to thrive in whenever the time comes for him to make his debut.
It remains to be seen if Pittsburgh ultimately lands Milroe, but his fit with the team in undeniable.
