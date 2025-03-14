Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Deal Hits Another Roadblock
The Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers could potentially hit a snag.
The Steelers and New York Giants, by all accounts, are the two most serious suitors for the 41-year-old quarterback at the moment and have been forced to play the waiting game while the future Pro Football Hall of Famer mulls his future.
The Minnesota Vikings are lurking in the shadows, however, and The Athletic's Dianna Russini has reported that the team is facilitating conversations about whether or not to pursue Rodgers while also mentioning that some believe his camp has identified the Steelers as his eventual landing spot.
"So right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Giants have discussed a contract and what that would look like in terms of money and structure with Aaron Rodgers' camp," Russini said on the "Scoop City" podcast. "So they know what's on the table. They know which team is willing to do what and pay which number. And he has told them, at least his representation has shared with both teams, that he will be making a decision soon. There are some who even say that his camp has said that it's going to be the Steelers. Nobody in Pittsburgh believes that, though.
"The Minnesota Vikings are having meetings and conversations about what this would look like. But he comes with a lot. He's going to talk outside the building."
The Vikings initially seemed content with handing the reins over to 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy next season, who missed the entirety of his rookie campaign due to a knee injury, but they have yet to formally rule out Rodgers as an option.
Minnesota presents a perfect organizational climate for any signal caller to walk into, evidenced in part by its 14-3 record last year while helping Sam Darnold land an $100.5 million deal from the Seattle Seahawks after throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Rodgers is familiar with the organization and the AFC North in general after spending the first 18 seasons of his career terrorizing the division as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Given that the Vikings employ Kevin O'Connell, one of the top offensive-minded head coaches in the league, while also play in an indoor stadium, it's not hard to see why they may appeal to Rodgers.
Russini added that the Giants have pushed forth the highest offer up to this point, but for all intents and purposes, it appears as though there's more of an impetus towards Pittsburgh signing him.
The Steelers protected themselves against losing out on Rodgers to a certain extent by bringing back Mason Rudolph, but the former would raise both the team's ceiling and floor by a considerable amount.
There remains no indication of when exactly Rodgers will make his decision, and there's a real threat of this saga wearing on even further as Pittsburgh digs its heels in.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!